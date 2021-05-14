Overturned semi: I-43 northbound traffic slowed near Highway 164

Waukesha County officials traffic is extremely slow on northbound I-43 near Highway 164 because of an overturned semi.

Officials now say one lane of northbound I-43 is open to traffic. Drivers may want to consider exiting the interstate at Hwy 164 and use W. National Avenue to Racine Avenue to enter back onto the interstate.

Monitor the situation with the FOX6 Interactive Traffic Map

