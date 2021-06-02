Expand / Collapse search

Walworth County: Overturned gravel truck closes ramp to I-43

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Gravel truck overturns in East Troy

A gravel truck overturned in East Troy on Wednesday morning, June 2.

WALWORTH COUNTY, Wis. - The ramp from Highway 120 to northbound I-43 in Walworth County was closed Wednesday morning, June 2 due to an overturned gravel truck. 

As of 11 a.m. the ramp was still closed as crews clean up. 

Gravel truck overturns in East Troy

Gravel truck overturns in East Troy

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the crash or if any injuries were sustained. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

MPS returns to in-person learning in fall

While Milwaukee's mask mandate ended Tuesday, the approved MPS plan includes a mask requirement for all students and staff while indoors.