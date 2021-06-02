Walworth County: Overturned gravel truck closes ramp to I-43

The ramp from Highway 120 to northbound I-43 in Walworth County was closed Wednesday morning, June 2 due to an overturned gravel truck.

As of 11 a.m. the ramp was still closed as crews clean up.

Gravel truck overturns in East Troy

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the crash or if any injuries were sustained.

