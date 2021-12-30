Overpass struck, eastbound Capitol Drive near Pilgrim Road

article
Crash on eastbound Capitol Drive near Pilgrim Road, Brookfield
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - A vehicle towing construction equipment was struck an overpass on Capitol Drive near Pilgrim Road on Thursday, Dec. 30.
Eastbound Capitol Drive is closed while the cleanup from the wreck is ongoing.
There are no apparent injuries as a result of this incident.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Crash on eastbound Capitol Drive near Pilgrim Road, Brookfield
Two Milwaukee Walmarts will close Thursday for sanitation purposes.
Hayat Pharmacy announced that because of the surge in positive COVID-19 case and the high demand for COVID testing, they will be open 24 hours on Saturday, Jan. 1 and Sunday, Jan. 2 at its testing center at 807 W. Layton Avenue in Milwaukee.
Milwaukee police are asking for help locating a missing 34-year-old man last seen on July 17, 2021.
Milwaukee French bulldog theft, 2 wanted
Milwaukee police are looking for two people who forced their way into a home near 60th and Green Tree and stole property, including several French bulldogs.