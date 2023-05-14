Midnight tribute honors fallen Wisconsin law enforcement officers
MILWAUKEE - The Greater Milwaukee Fire and Police Pipes and Drums had an overnight tribute outside of Milwaukee Police District 4 on Sunday, May 14.
Amazing Grace was played to honor fallen Wisconsin law enforcement officers. This event is held each year simultaneously with National Police Week.
Four law enforcement officers from Wisconsin have died so far this year, including Milwaukee police officer Peter Jerving.