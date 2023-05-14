Expand / Collapse search

Midnight tribute honors fallen Wisconsin law enforcement officers

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 8:47AM
Milwaukee Police Department
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Overnight tribute in honor of fallen law enforcement officers

The Greater Milwaukee Fire and Police Pipes and Drums had an overnight tribute outside of Milwaukee Police District 4 on Sunday, May 14.

MILWAUKEE - The Greater Milwaukee Fire and Police Pipes and Drums had an overnight tribute outside of Milwaukee Police District 4 on Sunday, May 14.

Amazing Grace was played to honor fallen Wisconsin law enforcement officers. This event is held each year simultaneously with National Police Week.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Four law enforcement officers from Wisconsin have died so far this year, including Milwaukee police officer Peter Jerving. 