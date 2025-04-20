Overdose death, drugs sold; Saukville woman charged, victim's family responds
SAUKVILLE, Wis. - An arrest earlier this month was nearly two years in the making.
A Saukville woman is now charged in the 2023 overdose death of a 28-year-old father of three.
The family of 28-year-old Nicholas Hamilton said there had been a lot of ups and downs to get to this point. They say they still have a lot of questions, but they're at least happy to see some progress.
Court records show that in May 2023, Hamilton and a group went out to the Railroad Station bar in Saukville.
Police say later that night, now-40-year-old Amber Williams sold him bags of cocaine. Shortly after, four people overdosed inside a home. Three of them survived.
Hamilton died days later and his organs were donated.
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office said fentanyl was a substantial factor in his death.
Now Williams is charged with first-degree reckless homicide. Williams is in the Ozaukee County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond.
If convicted, Williams is facing 40 years in prison and $100,000 in fines.
Patti Blanchette lost her nephew, Hamilton nearly two years ago.
"It's been a long two years for the family, especially for my brother and his entire family," Blanchette said. "We miss him, but we all love him."
Blanchette said it's a relief after struggling with the system to make progress in this case.
"[Our family does] feel that some justice is being served," she said.
She also said this is still a case with no winners. But noted she hopes this will be a lesson to others while also helping to get the drugs out of the community.
"We don't want to see this happen to other families," Blanchette said.
