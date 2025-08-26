Expand / Collapse search

'The Outsiders' screening in Milwaukee; C. Thomas Howell on iconic role

Published  August 26, 2025 2:34pm CDT
C. Thomas Howell talks 'The Outsiders'

MILWAUKEE - Stay gold, Ponyboy! FOX6 News talked with actor C. Thomas Howell about his iconic role in "The Outsiders" ahead of his screening of the movie and Q&A on Friday at Milwaukee’s Turner Hall.

Doors open at 7 p.m., and the event starts at 8 p.m. Additional information about the screening, including how to buy tickets, can be found on The Pabst Theater Group website.

