'The Outsiders' screening in Milwaukee; C. Thomas Howell on iconic role
MILWAUKEE - Stay gold, Ponyboy! FOX6 News talked with actor C. Thomas Howell about his iconic role in "The Outsiders" ahead of his screening of the movie and Q&A on Friday at Milwaukee’s Turner Hall.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Doors open at 7 p.m., and the event starts at 8 p.m. Additional information about the screening, including how to buy tickets, can be found on The Pabst Theater Group website.
The Source: FOX6 News interviewed C. Thomas Howell. Details about the event are from The Pabst Theater Group.