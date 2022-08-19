Otha Brown sentenced; 40 years in prison in Za’layia Jenkins fatal shooting

article

A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Otha Brown on Friday, Aug. 19 to 40 years in prison in connection with the fatal shooting of Za’layia Jenkins in May 2016. Brown was found guilty in June of first-degree reckless homicide in this case.

Jenkins was shot while sitting in her home near 15th and Meinecke on the evening of May 5, 2016. The 9-year-old girl was "legally pronounced dead/brain-dead" on May 16, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Za'layia Jenkins

In addition to prison time, Brown was sentenced to 20 years of extended supervision. His sentence is to be served consecutive to time served for another homicide.

