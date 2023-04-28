Walmart, Festival scams; Oshkosh police seek 4 men

article

Oshkosh police are looking for four men who they say conducted quick change scams at Walmart and Festival Foods on April 12 and April 13.

Police said the scams took place at stores in the Oshkosh, Neenah and Appleton areas. The group left in a white Chrysler Pacifica van with CarMax license plates.

Anyone with information on the men in question or similar incidents is asked to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5726 or email Det. Dean Artus.