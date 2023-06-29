Oshkosh police shooting; man raised rifle, pointed at officers

article

The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating a police-involved shooting that happened near a boat launch in the city early Thursday, June 29.

At approximately 6:15 a.m., officers from the Oshkosh Police Department received information that there was an intoxicated man walking around carrying a loaded rifle. Officers were able to locate the man, who was carrying a rifle in his hands.

Officials say officers began talking with the man in an attempt to de-escalate the situation and to try to get him to put down the rifle – which he refused to do. Officers attempted to use less lethal rounds, but the man continued to hold the rifle in his hands. The man then began to raise the rifle and point it at officers. At that time, an officer fired his duty-issued rifle, striking the man one time, officials say.

The man who was shot was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The scene of a police incident in Oshkosh in the area of Bayshore Drive and Mill Street, June 29, 2023. (WLUK)

The officer is not injured.

Officials say there is no threat to public safety. Oshkosh Police are not looking for any additional individuals related to this matter.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation of this incident.

This is a developing story.