Oshkosh man charged; led police on pursuit, then hours-long standoff

A 25-year-old Oshkosh man faces multiple charges following an incident in Dodge County on Saturday, Jan. 30. The accused is Tyler Anderson -- and he faces the following criminal counts:

Vehicle operator flee/elude officer causing damage to property, repeater

Felony bail jumping, repeater (five counts)

Possession of a firearm by a felon, repeater

Failure to comply with officer's attempt to take person into custody, repeater

Hit-and-run - injury, repeater

Hit-and-run - attended vehicle, repeater

Tyler Anderson

According to a news release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Juneau Police Department, the incidents that led to the above charges began on Saturday evening, Jan. 30.

Officials say shortly after 8 p.m., the Juneau Police Department initiated a pursuit of an SUV traveling westbound on County W. That pursuit was joined by Dodge County Sheriff’s Office deputies. The fleeing vehicle left the roadway shortly after leaving the City of Juneau and struck a squad car when re-entering the highway. The vehicle fled to the City of Beaver Dam on Highway W and while law enforcement attempted to stop the vehicle in the City of Beaver Dam, it crashed into a Juneau Police squad car and a Dodge County Sheriff’s Office squad car causing disabling damage to both. The vehicle fled again eastbound on County W and ran off the roadway on County W just west of Crystal Lake Road.

The release says the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Juneau Police Department, and Beaver Dam Police Department then set up a perimeter around the car after it was learned the person inside was armed. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team was deployed with an armored vehicle and the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office armored vehicle was also requested and responded.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Advertisement

Negotiations took place with the driver of the SUV for nearly eight hours.

Shortly after 4 a.m. on Sunday, officials say an extraction plan was executed safely, the suspect was taken into custody, and no one was injured.

Anderson was taken to the hospital as a precaution and then taken to the Dodge County Detention Facility.