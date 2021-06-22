Oshkosh building new postal vehicles in South Carolina, not Wisconsin

article

When Wisconsin's Oshkosh Defense starts production on the new United States Postal Service (USPS) vehicles, that production will be taking place in Spartanburg, South Carolina. The company plans to hire more than 1,000 local team members for the job.

Back in February 2021, the USPS selected Oshkosh Defense for the multi-billion-dollar NGDV contract at the end of a competitive process that began in 2015. The indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract provides for the delivery of between 50,000 and 165,000 vehicles over a period of 10 years. These vehicles will replace the existing fleet of delivery vehicles, many of which have been in service for more than 30 years. They will provide a modern fleet of both zero-emission battery electric vehicles (BEV) and fuel-efficient low-emission internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, with the option of producing any combination of models.

A news release says Oshkosh Defense plans to repurpose an expansive warehouse facility in Spartanburg with the innovative features needed to accommodate a large-scale manufacturing operation. Production of the NGDVs is expected to begin in the summer of 2023.

