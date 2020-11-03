OSHA investigating propane tank explosion at Thunder Road LLC

An investigation is underway after a vehicle containing propane tanks caught on fire at Thunder Road LLC in the Town of Genesee on Monday, Nov. 2. One employee sustained minor injuries.

According to the officials, at approximately 5:22 p.m., the Wales Genesee Fire Department and the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a vehicle being on fire and containing propane tanks at Thunder Road LLC.

There were two employees on the scene when this incident took place. One of the employees sustained minor injuries.

Additional assistance was received from the Village of Mukwonago Police Department and the following fire departments: Wales Genesee, Big Bend, Vernon, New Berlin, Village of Waukesha, City of Waukesha, City of Pewaukee, Delafield, Eagle, North Prairie, Western Lakes, Hartland, Merton, Lake County and Tess Corners.

Wern Way from Hillside Road to Snowdon Drive, as well as Boettcher Road, were all shut down while the fire departments were putting out the fire.

This incident is currently under investigation by OSHA.