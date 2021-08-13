Oriental Theater reopens; requires vaccine or COVID test

article

The Oriental Theater will require all attendees to be fully vaccinated or provide a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of a showing when they open August 20.

One of Milwaukee's oldest theaters has been closed 524 days for the pandemic.

Tickets are officially on sale for "Cryptozoo," "CODA," and "Ailey" and can be purchased online here.

As the reopening date approaches, Milwaukee Film has put the following COVID-19 protocols into effect for the Oriental Theatre to prioritize the health and safety of all staff and patrons:

Reduced capacity and limited ticket availability to promote social distancing.

All Milwaukee Film staff are fully vaccinated and required to wear masks.

All attendees are encouraged to be fully vaccinated. If you are not fully vaccinated, we expect that you have received a negative Covid-19 test within the last 72 hours prior to attending.

All attendees must wear masks unless actively eating or drinking, regardless of vaccination status.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android