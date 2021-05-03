Expand / Collapse search

Organization breaking mental health stigma for 91 years

By
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Breaking the mental health stigma

May is Mental Health Awareness Month -- and one Milwaukee organization has been breaking down the stigma around mental health for 91 years.&nbsp;

MILWAUKEE - May is Mental Health Awareness Month -- and one Milwaukee organization has been breaking down the stigma around mental health for 91 years. 

"People should really be thinking about mental health as an extension of their physical health," said Martina Gollin-Graves, President and CEO of Mental Health America of Wisconsin. 

Activity doing something to benefit the mind and body. 

"I encourage people to connect with another human being, someone you care about," said Gollin-Graves. 

Especially if you don't feel like yourself. According to tot the National Alliance on Mental Illness, one in five adults will experience mental health challenges each year. 

Martina Gollin-Graves is the president and CEO of Mental Health America of Wisconsin -- an organization that facilitates mental health programs and resources.

"I think there's been a lack of understanding and knowledge about how our brain is still a part of our body," said Gollin-Graves.

Some people facing these challenges for the first time ever.

"I think in the last year there have been more subtle symptoms due to COVID-19 and the pandemic. We're seeing a decrease in work performance, kids decrease in school performance, and increased anxiety who typically never had mental health challenges," said Gollin-Graves.

Martina hopes people who take action for their mental health share their experience to break the stigma surrounding mental health. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

"What we’ve learned is that still being part of the community and still being integrated with family and friends is what helps people fully recover. So until everyone buys into that and understands how healthy that is for not only the individual but the community, we’re still going to experience shame," said Gollin-Graves. 

If you are in need of mental health resources, the Mental Health America of Wisconsin organization has a free screening on its website that can help navigate people to proper resources. 

Oconomowoc warehouse shooting: No motive determined, officials say
slideshow

Oconomowoc warehouse shooting: No motive determined, officials say

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office announced Monday, May 3 that along with the City of Oconomowoc Police Department they have concluded their investigation into the double homicide that occurred at Roundy's Distribution Center on March 16.

Herd immunity: UW Health experts explain what it is, how we get there
slideshow

Herd immunity: UW Health experts explain what it is, how we get there

UW Health experts offered insight on Monday, May 3 into what herd immunity is and how we are doing on getting there in the United States and Wisconsin.

State Patrol: Watch for motorcycles, motorists urged to ‘look twice’
slideshow

State Patrol: Watch for motorcycles, motorists urged to ‘look twice’

The Wisconsin State Patrol is asking motorcyclists and all other motorists to share the road, be alert and safe.

COVID and kids’ mental health

Health experts say many middle schoolers are finding themselves spiraling emotionally during this time.