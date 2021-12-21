Opioid settlement agreement: Milwaukee County gets $71M for epidemic

Milwaukee County leaders signed a settlement agreement on Tuesday, Dec. 21 that will bring $71 million to the county. All funds from this deal will be used for education, treatment, and abatement of the opioid epidemic.

"We have to realize there is no type of person who succumbs to the opioid addiction," said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley. "This settlement signals accountability for all the parties responsible after years of opioids devastating our communities and taking too many lives too soon."

Milwaukee County leaders sign opioid settlement agreement

A news release says the settlement agreement is part of multi-district litigation against opioid makers filed in the Northern District of Ohio.

Milwaukee County will receive the $71 million over 18 years. It is the largest recovery for any local government in the state. Approximately $281 million is going to all litigating local governmental entities in Wisconsin.

"The majority of Wisconsin funding from this settlement will come directly to our local governments, which are closest to the people affected and are on the ground every day doing the hard work to address this epidemic," said Milwaukee County Board Chairwoman Marcelia Nicholson.

Milwaukee County Chairwoman Marcelia Nicholson

"Importantly, the money will not be used for policing efforts; law enforcement efforts. In other words, as I mentioned before, we cannot incarcerate our way out of an addiction epidemic," said Milwaukee County Corporation Counsel Margaret Daun.

Milwaukee County Corporation Counsel Margaret Daun

The news release says the agreement was reached after more than a year of careful negotiation with the Attorney General, Governor, State Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee, local governments, national class representatives, state attorneys general, and defendants.