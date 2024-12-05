Expand / Collapse search

Open Record: Water Wars

December 5, 2024
Episode 346: Water Wars

A controversial water sport is making waves in Wisconsin as dozens of communities race to regulate so-called ‘wake boats.’

MILWAUKEE - A controversial water sport is making waves in Wisconsin as dozens of communities race to regulate so-called ‘wake boats.’ In this episode of Open Record, we hear from the Water Sports Industry Association and a rep from Lakes at Stake, part of a coalition of lake protection groups. 

