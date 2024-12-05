Open Record: Water Wars
MILWAUKEE - A controversial water sport is making waves in Wisconsin as dozens of communities race to regulate so-called ‘wake boats.’ In this episode of Open Record, we hear from the Water Sports Industry Association and a rep from Lakes at Stake, part of a coalition of lake protection groups.
Related episode links:
- Wakesurfing boats on WI lakes; calls to restrict 'monster trucks' of water
- Wisconsin wake boat bans, neighbors pitted against each other
- Lakes at Stake
- Water Sports Industry Association
If you have an issue that needs investigating or have a question for our Off the Record segment, email the FOX6 Investigators.