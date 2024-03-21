Open Record: Utter Disregard
MILWAUKEE - It's against the law to drive without a valid license in Wisconsin. But it's almost never a crime, no matter how many times you get caught. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn explains the loophole in state law that allows dangerous drivers to keep on driving, putting you and your family at risk.
