Open Record: Upon Closer Examination
MILWAUKEE - If you're looking for an apartment, an eviction can be like a scarlet letter. Now, a decision by Wisconsin's highest court will cut down the amount of time certain eviction records remain public. Plus, annual mammograms can save lives, but there are also instances of mammograms missing cancer in women. Could a new bill help cover supplemental treatment for women facing irregular mammograms? In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites Contact 6's Jenna Sachs on to talk about two issues affecting thousands of people in Wisconsin.
Related episode links:
- Wisconsin Supreme Court reduces time evictions remain on record
- Lawmakers, breast cancer survivors seek to expand additional screenings
If you have an issue that needs investigating or have a question for our Off the Record segment, email the FOX6 Investigators.