Open Record: Unclaimed
MILWAUKEE - When Billy Ford died in 2023, the VA declared him an 'unclaimed veteran.' What happened next raises troubling questions about a system that's supposed to ensure all veterans are laid to rest with honor. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn shares the details of his latest investigation. Bryan explains why he first looked into this issue, what Ford's family is saying about all of this, and how the Madison funeral director replied to Bryan's questions.
