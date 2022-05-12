Open Record: Uber discriminatory
MILWAUKEE - Rejected by ride share, two members of Milwaukee blind community spoke out to Contact 6. Plus, a twist on a classic scam entangles a small local business. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites Contact 6's Jenna Sachs on to talk about two major consumer issues hitting the FOX6 inbox. One focuses on Uber and Lyft drivers denying rides to some disabled customers. The other on a scam that involved an energy drink, $4,600, and a job opportunity.
