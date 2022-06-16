Open Record: Trust and risk

Surveillance video catches a valet doing something that left one woman stunned. Why it prompted her to reach out to Contact 6. Plus, a cellphone hack that happened days after a woman tapped into one airport's internet. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn is joined by Contact 6's Jenna Sachs. Jenna breaks down two recent consumer issues. Jenna explains why a recent car theft wasn't your run-of-the-mill crime and talks listeners through the risks of public wi-fi and how to protect your device from being hijacked.

In our Off the Record segment, we answer a question that came to our inbox from a podcast listener.

If you have an issue that needs investigating or have a question for our Off the Record segment, email the FOX6 Investigators.

Related episode links: