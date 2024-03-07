Open Record: The Unscheduled Interview
MILWAUKEE - In the news business, much of what we do revolves around scheduled interviews where a reporter asks the questions and an interviewee shares information, insight, and reaction. But not everyone we want to interview for the news wants to be interviewed. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigators Bryan Polcyn and Amanda St. Hilaire talk about how and why we sometimes resort to showing up, unscheduled, and asking tough questions anyway.
If you have an issue that needs investigating or have a question for our Off the Record segment, email the FOX6 Investigators.