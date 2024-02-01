Open Record: The Mismatch
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County needs foster parents, but matching kids with families who speak the same language is a challenge. Now, there's a renewed push to recruit more Spanish-speaking foster families. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites FOX6 reporter Darronte Matthews on to talk about the foster program through Children's Wisconsin. We also learn more about the foster system as a whole, including the application process, training, and expectations.
