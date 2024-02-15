Open Record: The Magician
MILWAUKEE - FOX6 editor Dave Michuda was recently one of six local television journalists inducted into the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences 'Silver Circle.' It's an honor given to television journalists who have excelled at their craft for more than 25 years in the profession. In this episode of Open Record, we bring Dave on to talk about his extensive career in broadcast journalism, what it's like to be a video editor at FOX6, and the incredible story for which Dave had a front row seat before he ever came to FOX6.
