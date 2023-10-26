Open Record: The Eyes of Government
MILWAUKEE - Tens of thousands of AI-powered cameras across the country are keeping track of where you drive, but some local police chiefs want to keep those camera locations a secret. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigators Bryan Polcyn and Amanda St. Hilaire talk about a recent investigation where Bryan asked 20 police departments for maps of their Flock safety cameras. You'll hear why some departments were more than willing to give up the cameras' locations, while others were more reluctant.
Related episode links:
- Mapping Flock cameras, police 'secrecy' varies by department
- FOX6 Investigators have used Google Maps to chart out locations of known Flock cameras
- Interactive map of Flock cameras in Southeast Wisconsin
If you have an issue that needs investigating or a question for our Off the Record segment, email the FOX6 Investigators.