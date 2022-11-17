Open Record: The bailout
MILWAUKEE - Could one of Wisconsin's most wanted go free again thanks to the generosity of a convicted drug trafficker? We're learning more about the 51-year-old business owner who put up more than $100,000 in cash to spring a 25-year-old homicide defendant from jail. In this episode of Open Record FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn shares his latest investigation into the money Richard Stulo posted to help Kenneth Twyman out of jail. Bryan walks us through how we got here in the first place and what this could mean for the case going forward.
Related episode link:
If you have an issue that needs investigating or have a question for our Off the Record segment, email the FOX6 Investigators.