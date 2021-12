When whipping winds knock out power at the homes of half the FOX6 I-Team and Consumer Unit on podcast recording day, you improvise. In this episode of Open Record, Bryan Polcyn and Amanda St. Hilaire switch gears. The two share their paths on how they got into investigative reporting. You'll learn what school was like for them, when they got the 'journalism' bug, and what work life is like as investigative reporters.