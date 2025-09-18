Open Record: Speech Under Fire
MILWAUKEE - The death of Charlie Kirk is putting freedom of speech to the ultimate test. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites FOX6 political reporter Jason Calvi on to talk about the politically-charged commentary that's led to a wave of firings across the country. One guest talks about the legal implications and limits of free speech on social media. A second guest explains how a mistakenly-attributed social media post led to a firestorm of angry calls from around the world.
If you have an issue that needs investigating or have a question for our Off the Record segment, email the FOX6 Investigators.