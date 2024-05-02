Open Record: She Bolts
MILWAUKEE - When a 9-year-old girl ran away from school for the second time, her parents called FOX6 Investigators for help. Experts say it's not bad behavior. It's autism. Nearly half of children with autism elope, meaning they wander or run away. Some meet with tragic consequences. This week on Open Record, we explore what parents can do to get their child's school to prevent "bolting."
