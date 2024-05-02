Expand / Collapse search

Open Record: She Bolts

By , and
Published  May 2, 2024 12:59pm CDT
FOX6 Investigators
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Episode 317: She Bolts

Nearly half of children with autism elope, meaning they wander or run away. Some meet with tragic consequences. This week on Open Record, we explore what parents can do to get their child's school to prevent bolting.

MILWAUKEE - When a 9-year-old girl ran away from school for the second time, her parents called FOX6 Investigators for help. Experts say it's not bad behavior. It's autism. Nearly half of children with autism elope, meaning they wander or run away. Some meet with tragic consequences. This week on Open Record, we explore what parents can do to get their child's school to prevent "bolting."

Related episode links:

If you have an issue that needs investigation or have a question to submit for our Off The Record segment, email the FOX6 Investigators.

 