Open Record: Selection Season
MILWAUKEE - All eyes are on Milwaukee as it gets set to host the first presidential debate at Fiserv Forum. In this episode of Open Record, we're talking politics. FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites Marquette Law School Lubar Fellow Craig Gilbert on to talk about how important Wisconsin is to presidential politics. Craig explains how Republican candidates are preparing for next week's debate and the chances that frontrunner Donald Trump travels to Milwaukee. You'll also hear how the debate format will affect the candidates and audience.
