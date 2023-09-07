Open Record: Season of Love

The Green Bay Packers are ready to hit the field in the regular season with Jordan Love leading the team. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites FOX6 Sports Director Tim Van Vooren and FOX6 sports reporter Lily Zhao on to talk about the green and gold just days before the team opens up its 2023 season. How does Love and the offense look heading into the game against rival Bears? What are the expectations for the team? Tim and Lily break down what fans could see from the Packers this season.

All season long, the FOX6 Sports team has you covered with Packers news.

If you have an issue that needs investigating or have a question for our Off the Record segment, email the FOX6 Investigators.