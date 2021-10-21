Open Record: Saving high school sports

The fields are empty, no one is in the stands, and dozens of games have been canceled. You might think COVID-19 is to blame, but that isn't the case. In this episode of Open Record, the FOX6 Investigators invite FOX6 anchor Ben Handelman on to talk about the severe high school ref shortage. Ben's recent investigation into the crisis uncovered the underlying issue and how long the problem has been brewing. Ben explains the impact of the ref shortage and what could happen if nothing is done. The team also talks about possible solutions. In today's Off the Record segment, the team talks about their fears (irrational and otherwise).

