Open Record: Rough Draught
MILWAUKEE - Beer is big business in Wisconsin. But, how clean is the beer coming from those draft lines at your favorite bar or restaurant? In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites anchor and reporter Suzanne Spencer on to talk about her latest story. Suzanne explains the reason why you may never really be able to track the cleanliness of those draft lines. You'll hear about why it's important to clean the lines, the regulations that are (and aren't) out there, and how you, the consumer, can make sure you're getting the freshest draft beer.
