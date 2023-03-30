Open Record: Recklessly Persistent
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee officials have efforts in place to curb reckless driving, but some of the city's worst offenders aren't getting the message. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn digs into his latest investigation into Milwaukee's most dangerous drivers and why they face little to no consequences until it's too late. Bryan explains what is and isn't being done to stop the problem and why reckless driving continues to plague Milwaukee's streets.
