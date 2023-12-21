Open Record: Range Anxiety
MILWAUKEE - It's a problem so prevalent among electric car drivers that it has its own phrase. 'Range anxiety' is the feeling you may be left stranded without a place to plug in your electric car. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites FOX6 anchor and reporter Ben Handelman on to talk about the challenge electric vehicle drivers face in Wisconsin. Ben explains why an old state law is threatening Wisconsin's plan to solve the lack of high-speed electric chargers.
