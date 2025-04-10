Open Record: Problem Payments
MILWAUKEE - It's been years since a dental clinic closed its doors, but it was just recently that the legal battle over its collection notices finally came to an end. Plus, one Wisconsin-based comedian says there's nothing funny about the scam attempts in his name. In this episode of Open Record, Contact 6's Jenna Sachs talks about two recent consumer issues to hit the FOX6 inbox. We also hear from the head of the Division of Consumer Protection about the top scams to watch out for this month.
