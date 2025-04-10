Expand / Collapse search

Open Record: Problem Payments

By and
Published  April 10, 2025 9:00am CDT
Podcasts
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Milwaukee dental office must stop collection efforts

Patients of the closed Dr. Molar Family Dentistry began getting collection notices in 2021. Some patients tell Contact 6 their bills were already paid in full.

MILWAUKEE - It's been years since a dental clinic closed its doors, but it was just recently that the legal battle over its collection notices finally came to an end. Plus, one Wisconsin-based comedian says there's nothing funny about the scam attempts in his name. In this episode of Open Record, Contact 6's Jenna Sachs talks about two recent consumer issues to hit the FOX6 inbox. We also hear from the head of the Division of Consumer Protection about the top scams to watch out for this month.

Related episode links:

If you have an issue that needs investigating or you have a question for our Off the Record segment, email the FOX6 Investigators.

PodcastsContact 6FOX6 InvestigatorsNews