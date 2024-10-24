Open Record: Prized Possessions
MILWAUKEE - One family moved across the country with only the essentials and thought their moving truck would follow in a couple of weeks. Months later, Contact 6 stepped in to help. Plus, one woman rented a storage unit, but when she came to move her belongings out, she discovered some of the items were damaged by rats. In this episode of Open Record, Contact 6's Jenna Sachs shares two recent issues where viewers had trouble keeping their belongings safe.
Related episode links:
- Perilous interstate move: Contact 6 helps family get belongings
- Rat damage in storage unit; what to know before renting
If you have an issue that needs investigating or have a question for our Off the Record segment, email the FOX6 Investigators.