Open Record: Prized Possessions

Published  October 24, 2024 9:00am CDT
Episode 341: Prized Possessions

One family moved across the country with only the essentials and thought their moving truck would follow in a couple of weeks. Months later, Contact 6 stepped in to help.

MILWAUKEE - One family moved across the country with only the essentials and thought their moving truck would follow in a couple of weeks. Months later, Contact 6 stepped in to help. Plus, one woman rented a storage unit, but when she came to move her belongings out, she discovered some of the items were damaged by rats. In this episode of Open Record, Contact 6's Jenna Sachs shares two recent issues where viewers had trouble keeping their belongings safe.  

