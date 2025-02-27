Expand / Collapse search

Open Record: Power Imbalance

By and
Published  February 27, 2025 10:11am CST
Episode 356: Power Imbalance

FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites Contact 6's Jenna Sachs to talk about two recent consumer issues that impacted our viewers.

MILWAUKEE - We Energies says power surges are rare, so why has one neighborhood had three in less than three years? Plus, one woman is warning others after she says a hijacker used her Facebook to scam three people. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites Contact 6's Jenna Sachs to talk about two recent consumer issues that impacted our viewers.

