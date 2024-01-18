Open Record: Potholes and Propane
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee has more than 400 miles of alleys and only a small fraction get replaced in any given year. What happens when neighbors need to advocate for their alley and why is it such an uphill battle? Plus, they're convenient and easy to use, but if you toss them in the trash, you risk starting a fire. Why is disposing of small propane tanks a problem? In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites Contact 6's Jenna Sachs on to talk about two consumer issues impacting our viewers: Potholes and propane tanks.
