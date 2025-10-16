Expand / Collapse search

Open Record: Political Waves

By and
Published  October 16, 2025 9:51am CDT
Open Record
FOX6 News Milwaukee
An industry weathering the twists and turns of political change. This fall, business may be up. But next year, comes the drop. How the solar industry is bracing for what's around the bend. Plus, public workers waiting on relief. Contact 6 navigates the confusing landscape of student loan forgiveness.

MILWAUKEE - It's an industry constantly riding the ups and downs of political change. While work is booming now for solar companies, next year will bring challenges. Plus, public workers waiting for relief and navigating the confusing landscape of student loan forgiveness. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites Contact 6's Jenna Sachs on to talk about two of the latest consumer issues to hit the Contact 6 inbox.

