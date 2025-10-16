Open Record: Political Waves
MILWAUKEE - It's an industry constantly riding the ups and downs of political change. While work is booming now for solar companies, next year will bring challenges. Plus, public workers waiting for relief and navigating the confusing landscape of student loan forgiveness. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites Contact 6's Jenna Sachs on to talk about two of the latest consumer issues to hit the Contact 6 inbox.
Related episode links:
- Riding the 'solar coaster;' homeowners rush to get expiring tax credits
- Delay in student loan forgiveness impacts Milwaukee woman
If you have an issue that needs investigating or have a question for our Off the Record segment, email the FOX6 Investigators.