Open Record: Part of the Job

Over the last several years, police body-worn cameras have gone from non-existent in Wisconsin to widespread use. With that increased usage comes a surge in public requests for those videos to be released under the public records law. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigators Bryan Polcyn and Amanda St. Hilaire talk about something that's transformed the world of policing: body cameras. They invited Tom Kamenick, President and Founder of the Wisconsin Transparency Project, and Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt, President of the Badger State Sheriff's Association on the episode. The group talks about the time it takes to prepare the videos and how police now want to be able to charge for that prep if it involves redactions. We also hear about the issue from Kamenik, an expert in open records law.

Related episode links:

If you have an issue that needs investigating or have a question for our Off the Record segment, email the FOX6 Investigators.