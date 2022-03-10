Open Record: Pain at the pump

The war in Ukraine is prompting prices at the gas pumps to skyrocket. President Biden blames Russia, but also warns American oil companies they shouldn't cash in by price gouging. The president's critics say he should take the blame. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn and Contact 6's Jenna Sachs explore what is really driving gas prices. They welcome Patrick Dehaan of GasBuddy on the episode. He helps us understand why gas prices are up and where they're going.

Related episode links:

If you have an issue that needs investigating or a question for our Off the Record segment, email the FOX6 Investigators by clicking HERE.