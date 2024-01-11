Open Record: One Will Be Appointed
MILWAUKEE - State lawmakers and Governor Evers recently approved a boost in pay for both prosecutors and public defenders. But, criminal defendants in some Wisconsin counties are still sitting in jail for months without a lawyer. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn digs into the question of, 'how long is too long?' for defendants to sit in jail without representation. It's all part of Bryan's latest investigation into the criminal justice system and a class action lawsuit that takes aim at Wisconsin's public defense system.
