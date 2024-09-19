Open Record: Neighbor vs Neighbor
MILWAUKEE - A hot-button issue on Wisconsin lakes right now are so-called 'wake' boats. Those are boats designed to make bigger waves for water sports. State lawmakers may or may not tackle the issue next year, but in one small town after another, residents say they can't afford to wait. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn explains why this issue is pitting neighbor against neighbor.
