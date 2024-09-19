Expand / Collapse search

Open Record: Neighbor vs Neighbor

By and
Published  September 19, 2024 12:55pm CDT
Podcasts
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Episode 336: Neighbor versus Neighbor

A hot-button issue on Wisconsin lakes right now are so-called 'wake' boats. Those are boats designed to make bigger waves for water sports. State lawmakers may or may not tackle the issue next year, but in one small town after another, residents say they can't afford to wait.

MILWAUKEE - A hot-button issue on Wisconsin lakes right now are so-called 'wake' boats. Those are boats designed to make bigger waves for water sports. State lawmakers may or may not tackle the issue next year, but in one small town after another, residents say they can't afford to wait. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn explains why this issue is pitting neighbor against neighbor.

Related episode links:

If you have an issue that needs investigating or a question for our Off the Record segment, email the FOX6 Investigators.