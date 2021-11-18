Open Record: Kyle Rittenhouse trial

It's a case and trial getting national attention and now, the city of Kenosha and beyond is waiting for a verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. In this episode of Open Record, the FOX6 Investigators recap the case: Summarizing testimony, charges that were thrown out, and motions for a mistrial. The team also digs into the significance of this case and Rittenhouse's decision to take the stand in his own defense.

For the most complete coverage of the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, click HERE.