Open Record: Forever Lost
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - A Menomonee Falls couple donated their daughter's brain for science, only to learn the hospital threw part of it out. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn shares the unexplained error that has Children's Wisconsin apologizing to a grief-stricken family. You'll learn how the whole brain wasn't lost. However, according to the researcher who asked for it to be preserved, it was the most important part.
Related episode links:
- Cell and Gene Therapy Center at Rowan University
- Wisconsin Alzheimer's Disease Research Center
- Wisconsin Brain Donation Program
- St. Bartholemew's Episcopal Church in Pewaukee