Open Record: Forever Lost

Published
Published  May 8, 2025 8:58am CDT
Wisconsin hospital's irreversible mistake; donated brain forever lost

Children's Wisconsin says it accidentally ‘discarded’ the frozen portion of a young woman's donated brain.

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - A Menomonee Falls couple donated their daughter's brain for science, only to learn the hospital threw part of it out. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn shares the unexplained error that has Children's Wisconsin apologizing to a grief-stricken family. You'll learn how the whole brain wasn't lost. However, according to the researcher who asked for it to be preserved, it was the most important part. 

