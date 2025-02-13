Open Record: Forbidden Love
FRANKLIN, Wis. - In Wisconsin alone, more than 100,000 adults with disabilities receive monthly Supplemental Security Income payments of $943 per month. If they get married, however, a decades-old federal law slashes those benefits and threatens the support services that come with them. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn shares his latest investigation that found the law has some couples with permanent disabilities living a life of forbidden love.
