Open Record: Family ties

The tragedy surrounding the death of a 3-year-old boy didn't end when Milwaukee police discovered his body. It's what happened next that has magnified his grandparents' grief. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn digs into the background of the case, the search and discovery of Major Harris, and the death of his mother, Mallery Muenzenberger. The team talks about how Major's father, Carlton Harris, promised on live television to bury Major near the boy's mother, Mallery. Then changed his mind and had Major buried in Madison. Bryan also uncovers warrants for Carlton, breaks down what they're for, and explains why police haven't acted on them. The team also goes into what happens next for both families.

