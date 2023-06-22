Open Record: Face the Music
MILWAUKEE - A now-former East Troy middle school music teacher is accused of touching female students. But it's how the school district handled the allegations that prompted four families to reach out to the FOX6 Investigators. In this episode of Open Record, Bryan Polcyn breaks down his latest investigation into the case against John Rash. You'll hear about when the allegations first came to light and why it took years for Rash to be charged. Plus, Bryan explains his conversation with several families who are unhappy with how the school handled the whole thing.
