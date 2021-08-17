Expand / Collapse search

'Open Record' earns National Murrow Award for excellence in podcasts

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 42 mins ago
MILWAUKEE - The Radio Television Digital News Association announced on Tuesday, Aug. 17 the national winners of the 2021 Edward R. Murrow Awards – and FOX6 News is proud to report "Open Record," the FOX6 Investigators podcast, won the national award for podcasts.

Among the most prestigious awards in news, the Murrow Awards recognize local and national news stories that uphold the RTDNA Code of Ethics, demonstrate technical expertise and exemplify the importance and impact of journalism as a service to the community. Murrow Award winning work demonstrates the excellence that Edward R. Murrow made a standard for the broadcast news profession.

Listen, download and/or subscribe to the latest of the Open Record episodes.

